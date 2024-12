Former Lansing high school coach indicted for sexually assaulting student: court documents

Richmond is a former coach for Thornton Fractional South High School.

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A former high school wrestling coach is now formally indicted on felony sexual assault charges.

Aaron Richmond was also a teacher at Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing when the incident happened.

The alleged victim is a 16-year-old student who was on the wrestling team that Richmond coached.

Richmond will be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 13.

