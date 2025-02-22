ABC7 Chicago architecture critic weighs in on 1901 project near United Center, Ravinia renovations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Architecture critic Lee Bey joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk about the latest big stories in and around the city.

A $7 billion plan to massively transform the area around the United Center is one of the upcoming developments.

It's called the 1901 Project, and this week it got final approval from the Chicago City Council.

Bey talked about what to expect from the project and if he thinks it will benefit the Near West Side.

Ravinia Music Festival just announced a $75 million renovation plan. Bey also gave his thoughts on that project.

A brand new health and wellness center recently opened in Humboldt Park, and it's a distinctive building.

And a historic church is getting preliminary landmark status. It's Morningstar Baptist Church on King Drive.

Watch the the video above for Bey's thoughts.