Chicago City Council set to take up 1901 Project, $830M in bonds

The Chicago City Council is facing a packed agenda Wednesday during its regular meeting, including the 1901 Project around the United Center.

The Chicago City Council is facing a packed agenda Wednesday during its regular meeting, including the 1901 Project around the United Center.

The Chicago City Council is facing a packed agenda Wednesday during its regular meeting, including the 1901 Project around the United Center.

The Chicago City Council is facing a packed agenda Wednesday during its regular meeting, including the 1901 Project around the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City Council is facing a packed agenda Wednesday during its regular meeting.

One of the big items up for vote is the first phase of the 1901 Project, a massive effort to revitalize the area around the United Center.

It would add housing, retail and entertainment space to the West Side. If it's approved developers say they could begin construction this summer.

The council is also expected to vote on a proposal for $830 million in bonds to finance different capital improvement projects for the city.

The mayor's proposal passed through the finance committee last week.

RELATED:1901 Project proposal by United Center owners unanimously approved by Chicago Plan Commission

However, some alders are concerned about the backload repayment schedule, which would mean the city wouldn't make any payments until 2027, followed only by interest payments through 2045.

It could also impact the city's long-term debt, especially considering the city's recent credit downgrade, which is near junk bond status.

Thirty-sixth Ward Alderman Gil Villegas is also expected to introduce a January 6th resolution, which would prohibit people who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol from working for the city.

Several major settlements are also up for a vote. The largest is for $27 million for the family of Angela Parks. Parks was hit and seriously hurt during a chase involving CPD back in 2022.