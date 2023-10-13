Favorite ABC7 Friday Flyover revealed

ABC7 Chicago has found the best Friday Flyover this year during high school football season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of ABC7's favorite times of the year is here. High school football season is upon us, which means it's time for Friday Flyover!

The station has been sending Chopper 7 above local high schools to showcase their school spirit.

The viewers voted, and chose Reavis High School as their favorite this year.

The Burbank school won the Friday Flyover trophy by earning over 4,000 votes.

Mother McAuley High School was a close second, with 3,871 votes, and Minooka Community High School was third, with 2,702.

Reavis Fast Facts

William Claude Reavis High School is a four-year public school located in Burbank, a near southwest suburb of Chicago. Reavis serves the ethnically-diverse communities of Burbank and Central Stickney, a small unincorporated section of Chicago, which have a combined population of more than 30,000. Students feed in from four public and private elementary schools. Almost 65% of the students who attend Reavis High School speak a language other than English at home. This diverse community of learners enhances the educational experience. Reavis High School, together with students, staff and community, provides a student-centered environment. We focus on educational opportunities in activities, athletics, and most importantly, academics. We offer several academic resources to assist our students in becoming successful. We empower students to respect and be respected, explore career goals, and maximize their full potential. Citizenship, responsibility, and leadership in a diverse society are at the core of every student's education at Reavis High School.

1983 Students

150 Certified Staff

Common Building Language: Rams Will, Better Together, This is What We Do, Once A Ram, Always A Ram

Reavis High School Monumental Moments:

Opened in the Fall of 1950

2023 State Drama Champion for Group Interpretation

2022 State Drama Champion for Group Interpretation, Contest Play, and Tech Set

1982 State Champions Football

1958, 61, 62, 71, 76 State Champions: Wrestling

Historic Speech and Drama championships

Four Time All State Swimmer Joey Countryman 2020-2023

First Woman's Letterman's Club 1973

School Colors:

Navy Blue and White

Mascot:

Rams

School Song:

We're loyal to you, Reavis High

We're navy and white, Reavis High

We'll back to you stand against the best in the land

For we' know you have stance, Reavis High

So back up those plays, Reavis High

Let's go win this game, Reavis High

With you as our staunch protector

We're sure to be the victor

VICTORY, for you, Reavis High!

R-E-A

V-I-S

REAVIS

GO RAMS!

