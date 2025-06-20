ABC7 Chicago reporter Jasmine Minor co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend,' talks fitness test, conspiracies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val Warner was off, so Ryan Chiaverini was joined by ABC7 Chicago reporter Jasmine Minor.

In their "Host Chat" segment, they talked about a study which found that a simple sit-to-stand test can predict whether you'll die in the next 10 years. It involves standing to sitting cross-legged, and then standing again. You can't touch the floor with your hands, or your knees.

Chiaverini demonstrated it, and over 4,000 people aged 46 to 75 tried it, and the ones who could do it easily were six times less likely to die of heart and lung issues over the next decade.

They also talked about a BuzzFeed study looking at "harmless conspiracy theories" that people think might be true.

The Color Purple

Two performers from the Goodman Theatre's reboot of the musical "The Color Purple" performed on Windy City Weekend.

Chiaverini and Minor then welcomed two performers from the Goodman Theatre's reboot of the musical "The Color Purple" into the studio.

The performers, Brittney Mack "Celie," and Aeriel Williams, "Shug Avery," performed the song "What About Love."

Mack, a Chicago native, is well-known for her breakout role as Anne of Cleves in Broadway's "Six the Musical," a performance that earned her a Grammy nomination and a Drama Desk Award. Her portrayal of Celie is anticipated to be a deeply moving and authentic journey.

Williams is stepping into the iconic role of Shug Avery, the glamorous and free-spirited blues singer who becomes a pivotal figure in Celie's life. Williams brings her experience from "The Color Purple" National Tour, where she played "Squeak," and a host of other notable regional and Chicago credits, including "Memphis" and "Dreamgirls."

The production officially begins previews on Saturday, June 21, with opening night set for June 30. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience this powerful musical through July 27, 2025, at the Goodman's 856-seat Albert Theatre. Beyond the performances, the Goodman Theatre is offering a variety of complementary programming, including a "Color Purple Book Club" event on June 28, and a "Pride Night Out!" on June 27.

Tickets for "The Color Purple" are currently on sale and can be purchased through the Goodman Theatre's website, GoodmanTheatre.org/Purple, or by calling their box office at (312) 443-3800.

Darvin Furniture

Darvin Furniture & Mattress is offering big savings under the big tops and great deals throughout the store.

Chiaverini and Minor then introduced a taped segment about Darvin Furniture & Mattress.

Darvin Furniture & Mattress is offering big savings under the big tops and great deals throughout the store. We headed to Chicagoland's largest furniture store to check out their Tent Sale, offering savings of 60%, 70% and even up to 80% off.

After five years and countless customer inquiries, the Darvin Tent Sale returns to Orland Park from June 20-23. The Tent Sale is comprised of three tents and offers more than 13,500 square feet of space. Items include area rugs, recliners, sofas and sectionals, bedrooms, outdoor furniture and dining room sets.

For customer convenience, there will be a Cashier Tent. There are also special in-store offers in the Orland Park Showroom: 45%-65% off plus 36-month special financing and features special buys, last-chance bargains, one-of-a-kind items, overstocks and floor samples. For more on Darvin Furniture & Mattress, visit www.darvin.com. The store is located at 15400 LaGrange Rd #25 in Orland Park. Their number is (708) 460-4100.

Roeper's Reviews

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed three new films and series on Windy City Weekend.

Chiaverini and Minor then welcomed film critic Richard Roeper into the studio.

'Elio' - Spend

Roeper started off with a positive review for "Elio," the new Disney-Pixar film about an 11-year-old boy with an obsession with aliens.

'28 Years Later' - Spend

Roeper also gave a good review for "28 Years Later," the latest installment in the post-apocalyptic horror series directed by Danny Boyle.

'The Waterfront' - Spend

Roeper gave a "spend" to "The Waterfront," a new Netflix series from the man responsible for the "Scream" franchise and "Dawson's Creek".

Studio Audience on June 27

"Windy City Weekend" will be hosting a studio audience for its show on Friday, June 27. Send requests to wcwaudience@gmail.com.

Before saying goodbye, Chiaverini and Minor mentioned that "Windy City Weekend" will be hosting a studio audience for its show on Friday, June 27. To get free tickets for that show, send your requests to wcwaudience@gmail.com.