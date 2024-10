ABC7 pumpkin carving contest winner

Dennis Bazylyuk, with SunBerry Orchard stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness News to judge ABC7's pumpkin carving contest. Bazylyuk is the marketing director with the orchard. He judge the ABC7 Eyewitness News morning news team's carved pumpkins. Watch video to see which anchor won. To connect or learn more about SunBerry Orchard, click here.