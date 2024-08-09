ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Aug. 9, 2024

We are about to get our first look at Caleb Williams in the Chicago Bears' preseason game on Saturday. Is he ready, and are the Bears ready to protect him?

Bears safety Jonathan Owens spoke about his whirlwind trip to Paris to watch his wife, Simone Biles, win more gold in the Olympics.

ABC7 is taking a look at the NFC North and the Bears' main competition. We start with the defending champs, the Detroit Lions. Dionne spoked with the Athletic's Colton Pouncey about how one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl are doing this summer.

The Chicago White Sox have fired manager Pedro Grifol. What does that mean for the team with the worst record in baseball and who's next to take over? The Chicago Cubs hope to take advantage of the uncertainty in the second edition of the Crosstown Series this weekend.

We spoke with the manager of Hinsdale Little League, who have made their way to Williamsport for the World Series.

Dionne also shared with some final thoughts about the week ahead in Chicago sports.