ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Aug. 16, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

The Chicago Bears are getting ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on Saturday, and Caleb Williams will get his first start in front of the home crowd. Expectations are through the roof, and Dionne will find out how the young quarterback and rest of the team did at practice this week.

Last week, ABC7 previewed the NFL North and the defending champion Detroit Lions. This week, Dionne spoke with ESPN's Rob Demovsky, who covers the Green Bay Packers, about how the team looks this season and if quarterback Jordan Love is for real.

The Chicago Cubs' recent resurgence hit a snag this week. The White Sox have a new manager. We heard from Grady Sizemore about how he'll deal with his new team for the rest of the season. And we also checked in with the Hinsdale Little League team as they get set to play their first game in the World Series Friday.

Dionne took a look at the Chicago Sky, who played their first game in a month are a break for the Olympics.