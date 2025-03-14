ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: March 14, 2025

The NFL Free Agency period has begun. The Chicago Bears introduced their new players, who they acquired via both trades and signings. Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller of ESPN Radio discussed the moves.

Dionne and Jeff also discussed how the Bears moves should transform the culture at Halas Hall. But, will it transform to winning?

Dionne and Jeff then get you ready for more Spring Training baseball as the Chicago Cubs are in Tokyo, Japan. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox surprised many by demoting their top infield prospect.

It's March Madness time, which could explain why the Chicago Bulls are winning all of a sudden. But is it too little too late?

The women's basketball team at Olive-Harvey will play for the Central District Championship after winning the Region 4 Championship last weekend.