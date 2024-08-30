WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Aug. 30, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller
Friday, August 30, 2024
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Aug. 30, 2024
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Dionne took a look at the Chicago Bears as they get ready to start their season next week. Players and coaches all spoke to the confidence the team has in their young quarterback, Caleb Williams, and a tough defense.

Dionne was joined by Sam Panayotovich to talk about some early Bears bets you may want to consider.

Also, Jeff Meller was here for the return of the Fantasy Football Show. He'll get you ready for your draft and who should be the top picks and those to stay away from.

It's the opening week for college football, and Dionne previewed Northwestern and Northern Illinois as they get to ready to start their season on Saturday.

Also, the Chicago Sky are preparing to take on the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Dionne wrapped up the show with some final thoughts on the week ahead in Chicago sports.

