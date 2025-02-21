ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 21, 2025

Both Chicago baseball teams have now reported to Spring Training down in sunny Arizona. The White Sox are hoping young prospects can help them improve on a record-breaking losing season in 2024. Meanwhile, the Cubs have played their first Spring Training game and have also named their Opening Day starter. Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller discussed both ball clubs.

Both the NBA and NHL just completed their All-Star weekends. The NHL got everyone's attention with a competitive Thursday night 4 Nations matchup between USA and Canada. Dionne and Jeff discussed how the NBA could use a new format to make their annual classic live up to the hype. Dionne also interviewed Downers Grove native and hockey great Tony Granato, who once coached the U.S. Men's Hockey Team in the Olympics.

The women at Olive-Harvey Junior College have not lost this season. It's not bad for a basketball team that only had five players last season. Dionne caught up with the team that has a few local standouts leading the way.

The NFL Combine is next week. Dionne will be there and gets us ready for what we can expect to hear from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles.