ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Oct. 4, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 10:34PM
Dionne and Jeff Meller take a look back at the trade with the Panthers that set the Bears up with the talent they hope will get them to the playoffs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

Coming off a win last week the Bears are looking to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday at Soldier Field.

Dionne and Jeff Meller discuss how the team is feeling and a look back at the trade with the Panthers that set the Bears up with the talent they hope will get them to the playoffs.

Dionne talks to Sam Panayotovich about his best bets for the weekend. And Jeff Meller has all the fantasy information you'll need to set your roster.

We hear from Cubs President Jed Hoyer as he vows to make the Cubs a playoff contender every year, even though their last post-season win was seven years ago. And Zach LaVine and the Bulls
hit the court to start their season. LaVine talks about his new attitude following an injury plagued year last season.

We get this week's installment of Bear-ly Accurate where Ryan gets involved in a shell game.

