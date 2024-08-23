ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Aug. 23, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears put a wrap on the exhibition season finishing with a perfect 4-0 record.

Now, they go about the business of getting ready for the regular season. Dionne sets us up for that and a trade by Ryan Poles that could help the defense.

Dionne takes a look at the Bears' NFL North rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have had their share of setbacks this off season but still should be tough this season.

Javy Baez made his first appearance at Wrigley Field since leaving.

And Dionne sat down earlier this week with Northwestern Head Coach David Braun as they get ready for the opener next weekend.

Dionne looks at Windy City Wrestling.

