WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Aug. 23, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 6:56PM
ABC7 Sports Overtime Part 1: Bears
The Bears put a wrap on the exhibition season finishing with a perfect 4-0 record.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears put a wrap on the exhibition season finishing with a perfect 4-0 record.

Now, they go about the business of getting ready for the regular season. Dionne sets us up for that and a trade by Ryan Poles that could help the defense.

Dionne takes a look at the Bears' NFL North rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

Dionne takes a look at the Bears NFL North rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have had their share of setbacks this off season but still should be tough this season.

Javy Baez made his first appearance at Wrigley Field since leaving.

And Dionne sat down earlier this week with Northwestern Head Coach David Braun as they get ready for the opener next weekend.

Javy Baez made his first appearance at Wrigley Field since leaving and Dionne looks at Windy City Wrestling.

Dionne looks at Windy City Wrestling.

Dionne had some final thoughts about the week ahead.

Dionne with some final thoughts about the week ahead.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW