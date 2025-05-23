24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 23, 2025

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, May 23, 2025 7:11PM
Dionne and Marc talked about Bears holding off-season practices under new Head Coach Ben Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dionne Miller was joined by ESPN Radio's Marc "Silvy" Silverman, co-host of "Waddle & Silvy," this week.

They talked about the Bears holding off-season practices under new Head Coach Ben Johnson.

Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

Johnson talked about developing a relationship with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Dionne and Silvy discussed the players' reaction to Williams not wanting to be a Bear before the draft, but now, he seems to be all in as the signal-caller. The team also discussed the new intensity at practice under a new coaching staff.

The Blackhawks have hired a new head coach, who they will introduce next week.

But fans are lukewarm on the hiring.

Meanwhile, the Sky had their home opener Thursday, and they were not lukewarm.

They were flat-out cold, especially Angel Reese. Veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot discussed the team's struggles.

The Northwestern women's golf team are the NCAA champions.

The team came home with a new trophy, while the lacrosse team hopes to do the same by weeks end.

