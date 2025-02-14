ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 14, 2025

Super Bowl LIX is done, and it was a shocking blowout by the Philadelphia Eagles as they knocked off the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Dionne Miller, ESPN's Jeff Meller and "Bet Sweats" gambling expert Sam Panayotovich discussed the big game and what the odds are for the next Super Bowl champion. They also discuss the Chicago Bears' odds of being better.

With football in the rear view mirror, we look ahead to baseball as the Chicago Cubs reported early for MLB Spring Training in advance of their Tokyo series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dionne, Jeff , Sam and ESPN's Jesse Rogers discussed their odds, and the odds of the Chicago White Sox getting more wins than their record-breaking losing season last year.

Dionne paid a visit to Chicago's St. Patrick High School football coach Tom Zbikowski. The former Notre Dame great and undefeated amateur boxer has fought battles both on and off the field to help him become a leader of young men.

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend in San Francisco.

The Chicago Bulls don't have any players in the game, but rookie Matas Buzelis will be in the dunking contest on Saturday. The Hinsdale native and Hinsdale Central alum will also take part in the NBA's "Rising Stars" competition Friday night.