'How I Met Your Mother' actor accused of stabbing Hollywood makeup artist multiple times

LOS ANGELES -- An actor has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend - a Hollywood makeup artist - multiple times in her Los Angeles home, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nick Pasqual, 34, allegedly fled after the attack and was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Texas, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the victim, identified in a GoFundMe page as Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, had recently taken out a restraining order against Pasqual.

Pasqual is accused of stabbing Shehorn repeatedly after breaking into her home around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday. She was hospitalized with critical injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued the day after the attack.

Pasqual is charged with one count each of attempted murder and first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent, according to the DA's office.

Additionally, the suspect is accused of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence, and it's also alleged he used a knife during the crime.

If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to life in state prison.

Pasqual has appeared on the TV show "How I Met Your Mother" and the 2023 film "Rebel Moon," according to his IMDB page.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," Gascón also said. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

So far, the GoFundMe page for Shehorn has raised more than $90,000 to help pay for medical costs.