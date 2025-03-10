Woman fatally shot in Lansing Walmart parking lot ID'd; man charged in her murder: police

A 66-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Walmart grocery store on Torrence Avenue in Lansing, Illinois, police said.

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman shot to death in a south suburban Walmart parking lot on Saturday has been identified, and a man is now facing charges, police said Monday.

Lansing police said officers responded to 17625 Torrence Avenue for a report of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

There, officers found 66-year-old Victoria L. Olson, of Thornton. Olson, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

The Lake County Coroner's Office ruled Olson's death a homicide, and police gathered evidence and witness statements.

Police said Adebowale A. Oyelekan, a 40-year-old Lansing man, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Oyelekan is expected to appear in court in Markham.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

