Delta flight from Chicago to Minnesota disrupted by unruly passenger, airline says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A flight was forced to return to Chicago Wednesday morning.

Delta said the flight crew on the plane to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport in Minnesota turned the plane around back to O'Hare Airport because of an unruly passenger.

Nobody on the flight was injured.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel as safety and security comes before everything else at Delta."

No further information from authorities was immediately available.

