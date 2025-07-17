24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Delta flight from Chicago to Minnesota disrupted by unruly passenger, airline says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 17, 2025 1:18AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A flight was forced to return to Chicago Wednesday morning.

Delta said the flight crew on the plane to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport in Minnesota turned the plane around back to O'Hare Airport because of an unruly passenger.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Nobody on the flight was injured.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel as safety and security comes before everything else at Delta."

SEE ALSO | Art Institute of Chicago president reportedly removes clothes on flight to Europe

No further information from authorities was immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW