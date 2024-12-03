Wheaton man shot on busy Lincoln Park street dies; officials release identity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who shot last Wednesday in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood has died, according to the medical examiner.

The shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue.

Police said the 34-year-old man approached multiple people on the sidewalk before he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was later identified as Alexander Nesteruk of Wheaton.

Multiple witnesses told ABC7 the man who was shot had been roaming the block for much of the day and had been behaving erratically, harassing and threatening pedestrians and hitting passing vehicles.

Around 4 p.m. witnesses said that man encountered another man who was armed.

The fire department said the man who was shot was hit twice. Witnesses told ABC7 he was shot in the chest, and the other man who was armed walked away calmly from the scene.

Chicago police said no arrests have been made.

