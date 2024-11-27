Man shot, seriously injured in Lincoln Park: Chicago fire officials

A Chicago shooting seriously injured a man near Clark and Fullerton in Lincoln Park Wednesday, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The man was shot twice, and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, CFD said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 4:30 p.m., and there was a large police and fire presence near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

