Chicago woman charged in alleged Lawndale attack that left 11-year-old girl seriously injured

Supporters of Trinity Washington, the girl attacked in Lawndale earlier this month, are questioning the Chicago police response to the incident.

Supporters of Trinity Washington, the girl attacked in Lawndale earlier this month, are questioning the Chicago police response to the incident.

Supporters of Trinity Washington, the girl attacked in Lawndale earlier this month, are questioning the Chicago police response to the incident.

Supporters of Trinity Washington, the girl attacked in Lawndale earlier this month, are questioning the Chicago police response to the incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with battering an 11-year-old girl after the child allegedly wouldn't move her puppy out of her way last year, Chicago police and family said. Family said a racial slur was also used.

Alexis Davila has been charged with aggravated battery to a child younger than 13, causing great bodily harm, Chicago police said Friday.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Davila near her Chicago home Wednesday, police said.

Davila allegedly attacked an 11-year-old girl in the 1900-block of South Spaulding Avenue on Sept. 17, 2023.

The girl, Trinity Washington, previously told ABC7 Chicago she had at least two surgeries after the incident.

She and her mother said neighbors in the Lawndale neighborhood hosting a Mexican Independence Day celebration used a racist slur against the African American family prior to the attack.

SEE ALSO: Supporters of girl allegedly targeted in Lawndale attack question Chicago police response

A few minutes later two women allegedly attacked the girl when she didn't move her then-3-month-old Yorkie out of their way.

"I looked up and a bottle was being thrown to my face; I dropped down because I felt something hard," Washington said at the time. "She punched me in my nose. When she punched me I almost blacked out, and I fell again."

Washington's mother also said someone related to the alleged perpetrators threatened her at gunpoint.

Chicago police previously confirmed a woman was arrested in connection with the girl's beating, and charged with aggravated battery to a child.

And a man was arrested for allegedly threatening the girl's mother.

He was charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Davila is due in court Friday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood