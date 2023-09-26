Supporters of girl allegedly targeted in Lawndale attack question Chicago police response

Supporters of Trinity Washington, the girl attacked in Lawndale earlier this month, are questioning the Chicago police response to the incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old recovering from a second surgery is appealing for peace amid her pain.

"To see my family go through this, it is so hard right now. I just don't want to go through this anymore," Trinity Washington said.

Washington was surrounded by her family, friends and community members Tuesday at Chicago Police Department's 10th District after the girl and her family were allegedly the target of a racial slur before the girl was attacked by two women Sept. 17.

"It grieves me deeply to see what has happened to Trinity; it's not something she or any child deserves," Washington's pediatrician Dr. Daisey Dowell said. Dowell is with Lawndale Christian Health Center.

The group gathered Tuesday questioned why, they say, police didn't respond to the incident immediately.

And, on Saturday, Washington's mother said someone related to the alleged perpetrators threatened her at gunpoint. She and a 10th District Council member said police again were delayed in responding.

"Incidents like this should not be happening; they should not be acceptable, and we need to hold the police accountable," 10th District Council Chair Kiisha Smith said.

Elianne Bahena, a 10th District Council member, agreed.

"What continues to happen in this area with police response, whether it's North Lawndale, Little Village, Pilsen, it's unacceptable," Bahena said.

Frank Chapman, with the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said the family needs justice.

"We want justice; we are not going to accept anything less, and the police has to be responsive to the community when it calls for justice," he said.

Wanda Porter, Washington's mother, said the whole ordeal has been difficult.

"My house has not been the same since this happen; she tells me she miss her friends," she said.

Chicago police confirmed a woman was arrested in connection with the girl's beating, and charged with aggravated battery to a child.

And a man was arrested for allegedly threatening the girl's mother on Saturday.

He's charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.

In regards to questions about response times or upgrading charges to hate crimes, Chicago police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

"I didn't know I'd have to be fearful for my life to come outside again," Washington said.

In a statement, CPD said: "The Chicago Police Department will not tolerate violence in our communities, especially violence against children. We stand with the child who was injured and will continue to support her and her family as she recovers from this heartbreaking attack."