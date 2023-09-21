Lawndale attack: 11-year-old girl undergoing 2nd surgery after 2 women attacked her, mother says

An 11-year-old girl will undergo her second surgery after a Chicago attack in Lawndale, her mother said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl is preparing for her second surgery this week after her mother said two women attacked her.

"My eye is in so much pain, my eye and my nose," Trinity Washington said.

Sunday night, the girl had emergency surgery on her eye.

She and her mother said the injuries happened after neighbors in the Lawndale neighborhood hosting a Mexican Independence Day celebration used a racist slur against the African American family

"That word shouldn't be used toward us; it shouldn't be used against anybody because that's a bad word," Washington said.

A few minutes later two women allegedly attacked the girl when she didn't move her 3-month-old Yorkie out of their way.

The sixth-grade honor student and cheer captain named her puppy Barbie.

Washington and her mom said Barbie was stepped on by one of the women but survived.

Then they said the aggressors targeted Washington.

"I looked up and a bottle was being thrown to my face; I dropped down because I felt something hard," Washington said. "She punched me in my nose. When she punched me I almost blacked out, and I fell again."

Washington's mother preferred for her face not to be shown on TV.

"I want justice; I want them to see her," Wanda Porter said. "Everyone has been so supportive, sharing the love, letting her know she is beautiful. I'm just heartbroken that this happened to her."

For the girl, who hopes to be pediatrician someday, she said this is not only painful but confusing.

"I didn't do anything; all I was trying to do is put my dog in the house," Washington said.

The police report the family shared with ABC7 Chicago classified this case as an aggravated battery of a child.

Chicago police said no one is in custody, and the case is being investigated, as Washington prepares for surgery Friday, hoping to lessen her pain.

