Driver seriously injured after car crashes into Walmart near Algonquin Commons: police

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was seriously hurt early Wednesday morning, after crashing a car into a Walmart store in northwest suburban Algonquin, police said.

It happened at the Walmart Supercenter at the intersection of Randall Road and County Line Road just before 12:25 a.m.

Algonquin police said the red sedan was driving north quickly on the rear access road for Algonquin Commons, when it crossed County Line and crashed into the southwest side of the Walmart.

Both the building and the vehicle were significantly damaged.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries, police said.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Although there were employees in the Walmart at the time of the incident, no one was injured, police said.

The Algonquin Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Witnesses are encouraged to call the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531 with any information.