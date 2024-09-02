Car damages 2 buildings after West Side crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash on the West Side Monday morning.

Chicago police said a car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash on the West Side Monday morning.

Chicago police said a car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash on the West Side Monday morning.

Chicago police said a car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash on the West Side Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 3:10 a.m. in the 5500-block West Division Street.

Police said two people in a vehicle driving westbound on Division Street when they lost control of their vehicle and hit another vehicle going westbound.

The first car then struck two buildings and damaged them both, police said.

The driver and passenger in the first car then fled the scene and are not in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

