Alleged squatters move next-door to IL state rep. in Chicago: 'Going to be calling the governor'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Chicago I-Team is hearing from yet another homeowner who says squatters have moved into his property and refuse to leave.

An Illinois state representative lives right next-door, and has been watching the whole situation unfold.

The state lawmaker, Marcus Evans, is calling on the governor to take action.

He said they picked the wrong block, and his community won't stand for this.

"I knew it was a problem, but to watch it up close, right on my own block, right here in Avalon Park has been wild," said Evans, who represents the 33rd District.

Evans is getting a front-row seat to what some are calling a crisis in Illinois.

Earlier this week, alleged squatters moved into his next-door neighbors' home. He says the whole block is outraged.

"Surprised us all, taking these folks' property. Squatting: It shouldn't be allowed," Evans said.

The real property owners, Linda Gomez and Rodrigo Leyva, say they recently put their house on the market.

When they came to check on it this week, they say the locks had been changed, and a family they've never seen before moved inside.

"They open, and say, 'hey, this is my house.' I said, 'no, excuse me. That's my house,'" Leyva said.

The couple recorded video of the alleged squatters.

They say the family initially claimed they had bought the home. But, when police arrived, they changed their story, claiming they rented the home and signed a lease.

Police ultimately said they couldn't remove the people inside, and referred the homeowners to the eviction courts.

That's the current process under Illinois law. And it can often take months.

"It's not easy to working hard for something. And these people show up like nothing and break in. They break into house," Gomez said. "It's a lot of frustration."

"My neighbor, she said, 'call Samantha,'" Leyva said.

Someone was seen peeking through the blinds of the home, but no one would come out to talk to ABC7 Chicago.

It's a story the I-Team has been uncovering for months now: squatting in Illinois, a statewide fight.

In May, Illinois lawmakers passed a "squatter bill," which would give police the power to remove squatters from someone's property the moment the rightful owner can prove it's their home.

That bill is currently sitting on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.

Its co-author, state Rep. La Shawn Ford, says it's imperative the governor sign it into law.

"It's happening all over the state. So, we're shining a light to show the governor again, that his action is necessary, immediately," said Ford, who represents the 8th District.

"I'm going to be calling the governor and the office today and ask him to immediately sign this," Evans said.

"Sign it! Just sign it! That's all you have to do, right?" Gomez said.

The governor's office said it has not established a timeline to sign the bill.