ALS Walk for Life to step off from Soldier Field Saturday

This year's ALS Walk for Life, the Les Turner ALS Foundation's biggest annual fundraiser, steps off from Solider Field on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of walkers are taking steps toward a better future for those battling ALS on Saturday morning.

This year's ALS Walk for Life steps off from Solider Field at 10:30 a.m.

ABC7's Larry Mowry was live at Solider Field on Saturday morning with more on what makes this day so significant.

The 2-mile walk is the Les Turner ALS Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The proceeds fund support, treatment and research for a cure.

Laura Freveletti and Dr. John Coleman joined ABC7 Chicago earlier this week to talk about the event and their work.

ALS Walk for Life happening at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event is free, but the foundation encourages participants to fundraise at least $100.

No alcohol, dogs or propane grills are allowed at the event.

Click here for more infortmation.