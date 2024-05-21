Young people participating in urban farming on Far South Side

Chicago By the Hand Club for Kids uses shipping container to help bring produce to food desert

An Altgeld Gardens, Chicago shipping container on South Ellis Avenue brings produce to a food desert with help from Bowen Harvest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Farming in the city is happening at Chicago's Altgeld Gardens on the city's Far South Side.

Young people are planting and growing the vegetables to bring produce to a food desert.

Bowen Harvest has a big shipping container on South Ellis Avenue.

There's a farm inside, where impressive amounts of produce are being grown.

Shania Pickett is one of the student farmers. She and Andraya Yousfi, with "By the Hand Club for Kids," joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

Thirteen high school students learn skills in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, and agricultural technology through the program.

Chicago-based Freight to Plate is a partner in the program, and Kenilworth Union Church helped launch it.

Visit bythehand.org/bowen-harvest for more information.