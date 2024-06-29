Americans borrow over $7k to cover medical debt, Lending Tree reports

Americans are borrowing over $7,000 to pay their medical bills, a Lending Tree report found. Here are ways to manage your debt.

Here's a quick tip for handling medical expenses.

According to financial experts at LendingTree, Americans seeking loans for medical expenses on its platform requested an average of over $7,000 to cover medical bills.

So what can you do to better manage these payments?

Skip the credit cards. Instead, ask your provider about a no-interest payment plan to avoid racking up costs.

Don't accept the first bill you get. Ask for an itemized bill to see exactly what you're being charged for, and verify that everything is correct.

Make sure insurance covered what it was supposed to cover.