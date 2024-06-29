Americans borrow over $7k to cover medical debt, Lending Tree reports
Saturday, June 29, 2024 5:31PM
Americans are borrowing over $7,000 to pay their medical bills, a Lending Tree report found. Here are ways to manage your debt.
Here's a quick tip for handling medical expenses.
According to financial experts at LendingTree, Americans seeking loans for medical expenses on its platform requested an average of over $7,000 to cover medical bills.
So what can you do to better manage these payments?
- Skip the credit cards. Instead, ask your provider about a no-interest payment plan to avoid racking up costs.
- Don't accept the first bill you get. Ask for an itemized bill to see exactly what you're being charged for, and verify that everything is correct.
- Make sure insurance covered what it was supposed to cover.
- It's also worth mentioning the Biden Administration recently proposed a rule to ban medical debt from credit reports, which could also help consumers qualify
