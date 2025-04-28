Mother and father of 5 killed in La Grange crash involving at least 7 vehicles, police confirm

The SUV that struck Brett and Melissa Lane's vehicle was involved in two earlier crashes near the scene on Friday, police said.

Police were responding to two Western Springs crash incidents involving a white SUV when it struck Melissa and Brett Lane's car in La Grange, IL.

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious west suburban crash killed a mother and father of five children on Friday afternoon, police confirmed on Monday.

Flowers now adorn the spot where the crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, happened in La Grange, on the Western Springs border, just before 2 p.m. Friday.

La Grange police said moments before the collision, the Western Springs Police Department was responding to two other crashes involving a white SUV on Willow Springs Road.

As police approached the area, that white SUV, seen speeding northbound on Willow Springs Road, struck multiple vehicles, including one carrying a married Hinsdale couple, near the 47th Street intersection.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 4:20 p.m., and the intersection was shut down for some time.

Brett Lane, 51, and Melissa Lane, 49, were killed in the crash. According to their obituary, they leave behind five children.

Described as a faith-filled couple that was deeply involved with their church, St. Isaac Jogues Father Burke Masters paid tribute to the Lanes on Monday.

"They're pillars of our community. Very faithful people. Five beautiful children. It's been sad and tragic," said Masters. "Beautiful marriage and beautiful parents as well. I can't say enough good about the people that they were and the legacy that will continue on through them here at the church and through their family."

A funeral for the Lanes is happening on Wednesday.

At least three other people were injured in the crash.

Investigators also shut down rumors that there might have been a police chase at the time of the crash.

Police said they are evaluating all of the facts and evidence, including a possibility that the white SUV's driver was suffering from a medical episode at the time.

Police are withholding the identity of the driver pending further investigation.

La Grange police asked anyone with information to call them at 708-579-2333.