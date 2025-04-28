Illinois State University Police searching for person of interest in on-campus shooting

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State University Police are asking for help finding a person of interest after Sunday night's shooting on campus.

Police are looking to talk to the man shown in a photo in the video player above.

A person who does not attend ISU was shot in the Bone Student Center, located on West Locust Street in Normal, Illinois, during a fight between two groups of people around 7:40 p.m.

That person was not seriously hurt.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at ISUPolice@IllinoisState.edu or by calling 309-438-8631.

