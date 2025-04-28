4 dead, 6 hospitalized after car plows through Chatham, Illinois daycare: police

A car crash in Chatham, Illinois at the YNot building in the 300-block of Breckenridge Road left at least four people dead on Monday afternoon.

CHATHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people died when a car drove through a daycare on Monday afternoon in Chatham, Illinois, WICS reported.

That's just south of Springfield.

It happened at the YNot building, located in the 300-block of Breckenridge Road, around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the car hit one side of the building and drove straight through it, crashing out of the other side of the building.

The driver, who was apparently not hurt, is in custody.

At least six other people were taken to local hospitals.

Police have not said how many of the victims are children.

At this point, investigators do not know what led the driver to crash into the daycare.