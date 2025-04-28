24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

4 dead, 6 hospitalized after car plows through Chatham, Illinois daycare: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 11:21PM
4 dead after car plows through Illinois daycare
A car crash in Chatham, Illinois at the YNot building in the 300-block of Breckenridge Road left at least four people dead on Monday afternoon.

CHATHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people died when a car drove through a daycare on Monday afternoon in Chatham, Illinois, WICS reported.

That's just south of Springfield.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It happened at the YNot building, located in the 300-block of Breckenridge Road, around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the car hit one side of the building and drove straight through it, crashing out of the other side of the building.

The driver, who was apparently not hurt, is in custody.

At least six other people were taken to local hospitals.

Police have not said how many of the victims are children.

At this point, investigators do not know what led the driver to crash into the daycare.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW