Val and Ryan talk women in sports media, locals going viral on TikTok and new movies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Journalist and CEO of AMG Sports Media Amber Green joined Val and Ryan to talk about her journey in sports media and addressing the lack of coverage of women's sports and support for women who want to break into sports media.

Doctor Waffle and Mrs. Waffle

From a makeshift studio in their Chicago apartment, Dr. Ryan Walter and Abby Lyons costume, choreograph and record animal figurines, singing whimsical songs for the "Doctor Waffle" TikTok account. The couple's channel has over 1.6 million followers, with video views in the tens of millions.

Sanders BBQ

Sanders BBQ Supply Co., located in Beverly, came on the show to share some of their delicious barbecue, including their homemade BBQ sauces, and spread the word about their Independence Day celebration!

Roeper's reviews

Which new movies are worth your money?

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" (in theaters) - SAVE

In this new chapter of the Jurassic Park series, a team of skilled operatives is sent to the original Jurassic Park on a mission to acquire genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. On their expedition, the team members face many dangers and make a shocking discovery that has been hidden for decades.

"Smoke" (Apple TV+ drama series) - SPEND

"Smoke" is a new series in which an arson investigator works with a police detective in a race to stop two arsonists, unlocking secrets and skepticism along the way.

"Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel" (Netflix documentary) - SPEND

This documentary follows the rise and fall of American Apparel, with interviews from insiders and former staff giving a look into what working at the company was really like.