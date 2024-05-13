Andersonville restaurant Minyoli showcases home-style Taiwanese cooking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and a new restaurant is paying homage to juàn cun cuisine.

Minyoli showcases home-style Taiwanese cooking. It just opened this weekend.

The fusion Chinese cooking style originated in mom-and-pop noodle shops for military dependents.

Chef Rich Wang of Minyoli joined ABC7 Chicago Monday.

Wang said Minyoli is the only place to find this type of food in Chicago.

He made a cucumber salad, and said he used to work at Boka and Fat Rice.

Minyoli is open Wednesday through Sunday at 5420 N. Clark St. in Andersonville.

Its menu will feature traditional and new variations on Taiwanese beef noodle soup, with noodles made in-house, braised and fried snacks, desserts and cocktails.

Visit instagram.com/minyoli.chicago for more information.