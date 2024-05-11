Midsommarfest to kick off summer season in Andersonville with Swedish music and tradition

Looking for summer things to do in Chicago? Andersonville Midsommarfest will kick off the summer season with Swedish traditions in June.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce announced the line-up for Andersonville Midsommarfest, one of Chicago's oldest and most beloved summer street festivals.

It's a Swedish summer tradition with music, vendors, food and free kids' activities.

Midsommarfest kicks off Friday, June 7 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Foster Ave, to Gregory St. and continues Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from noon to 10 p.m.

The Swedish Stage at Foster will feature traditional Swedish activities throughout the weekend, including a dance around the Maypole. The Swedish American Museum will serve Swedish cuisine and offer free admission during the festival.

Admission to Midsommarfest is a $10 suggested donation. Proceeds from donations and beverage sales go directly back to the Andersonville Cha.m.ber of Commerce to support festival expenses, neighborhood events, small business networking events, neighborhood beautification, and special services year round.

Portions of donations will also directly support over a dozen local non-profits including Peirce and Chappel Elementary Schools, Chicago Women's Health Center, Brave Space Alliance and more. Historically, Andersonville has donated back more than $200,000 to non-profit organizations.

To see full lineup of entertainmet, visit andersonville.org/events/midsommarfest.