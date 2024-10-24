Settlement reached in case of CPS gym teacher accused of grooming, assaulting students: lawyers

Andrew Castro, who was a Chicago Public Schools gym teacher at Lorca Elementary, is accused of grooming and assaulting students in a lawsuit.

CPS elementary school gym teacher accused of assaulting students: suit Andrew Castro, who was a Chicago Public Schools gym teacher at Lorca Elementary, is accused of grooming and assaulting students in a lawsuit.

CPS elementary school gym teacher accused of assaulting students: suit Andrew Castro, who was a Chicago Public Schools gym teacher at Lorca Elementary, is accused of grooming and assaulting students in a lawsuit.

CPS elementary school gym teacher accused of assaulting students: suit Andrew Castro, who was a Chicago Public Schools gym teacher at Lorca Elementary, is accused of grooming and assaulting students in a lawsuit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against a gym teacher accused of grooming his young students, then sexually assaulting them.

Details regarding the settlement will be revealed on Thursday at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

The lawsuit said the boys, then 8 to 11 years old, were groomed by their gym teacher Andre Castro at Lorca Elementary School starting in 2017.

RELATED | CPS elementary school gym teacher accused of grooming, assaulting students in lawsuit

The video in the player above is from a previous press conference.

The teacher allegedly befriended their Spanish-speaking parents, and later sexually assaulted the children.

"He would take them to the movies and the bowling alley. He introduced himself to the family of these children and gained their trust by offering to do work, for example at their house," attorney Cass Casper said. "He would play games that would require them to remove their clothes if they lost, and ultimately, as outlined in the complaint, he raped one of these children on three occasions."

Attorneys for the boys filed a federal civil rights lawsuit contending the staff at Lorca Elementary and Chicago Public Schools did not protect the children against this staffer.

Andrew Castro was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child. He remains in custody, and is no longer on-staff with CPS.

The federal complaint alleges staff from Lorca Elementary saw Castro with the boys outside of school, including at a strip mall in Harwood Heights. And after others complained about Castro, the school did not stop Castro's contact with the boys.

Attorneys for the boys allege a pattern of neglect by CPS.

"The accusations in this case are sickening and difficult to read, but it's essential that they remain public. The defendants failed to protect the most vulnerable members of our society," attorney Bob Fioretti said.

