Angel Reese's WNBA records: Chicago Sky honors to know

Angel Reese gained national notoriety while leading LSU women's basketball to its first national championship in program history in 2023.
The Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament burst onto the WNBA scene with a record-setting rookie campaign for the Chicago Sky in 2024, before suffering a season-ending wrist injury. In 2025, Reese became the first player to grab 15-plus rebounds in four straight games.
Here's a look at Reese's professional accolades:
Average of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 34 games in 2024
13.1 rebounds per game in 2024, WNBA single-season record
446 rebounds in 34 games in 2024, WNBA single-season record
172 offensive rebounds in 34 games in 2024, WNBA single-season record
First player in WNBA history to record 20 or more rebounds in consecutive games, doing so in three straight games in 2024
26 double-doubles in 2024, second most in a season in WNBA history
WNBA record 15 consecutive double-doubles in 2024
First rookie to record a double-double in WNBA All-Star Game history (12 points and 11 rebounds)
Most double-doubles in a single season by a WNBA rookie (24)
Fifth rookie in WNBA history to average a double-double
Chicago Sky single-game rookie rebound record (22)
First Sky rookie to score in double digits in each of her first five games
Named WNBA Rookie of the Month in March 2024
Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week in Week 7 of 2024 season
First Sky rookie to earn a WNBA All-Star selection since 2013
12 points and eight rebounds in WNBA debut on May 15
No. 7 overall pick by Sky in 2024 WNBA draft on April 15
