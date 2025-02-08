Anthony Mackie takes over as Captain America in 'Brave New World,' hitting theaters next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anthony Mackie takes over the iconic title role in "Captain America: Brave New World" which hits theaters in time for Valentine's Day.

Mackie sat down with ABC7 to discuss staking his claim in the Marvel Universe and gearing up for Mardi Gras in his hometown of New Orleans.

Sam is bringing a whole different vibe to Captain America.

"I have to talk my way out of situations as opposed to punching my way out of situation," Mackie said. "I think with this character when you look at him there's a certain level of humanity and compassion, understanding that he has that makes him very special and makes him relatable. He's the everyday man, he's the best part of all of us. and that's what we see when we see Captain America."

And audiences get to see some mighty fine flying, too, that they've never seen done quite like this.

"Our director, Julius Onah, he wanted to take the stunts and the flying and the suit to a whole different level," said Mackie. "We have no limitations. We have the wings, we have the shield, we have the suit; how can we make it the best?"

And it's important to him to bring representation to the Marvel Universe?

"It's not just important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America; it's important for Latino Kids to see a Black Captain America, it's important for white kids to see a Black Captain America," he said. "We live in a different world now. I look in the backyard now and it looks like a little crayon box with all the kids running around out there. There's an opportunity for the beauty of the world to infect the next generation."

Mackie is a New Orleans native and promises this Mardis Gras season will be extra special.

"A celebration's coming, it is going down!" he said. "If you all come down Bacchus Sunday, Shaq is our king this year. It's gonna be a good time at Bacchus, so get your drink and enjoy Shaq rolling down St. Charles."

And Mackie himself will be right behind him on the next float.

The first showings of "Captain America: Brave New World" begin the afternoon of Feb. 13.