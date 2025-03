Archdiocese of Chicago hosting fish frys across area for Lent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the first Friday of Lent which means catholic parishes around Chicago will be hosting Friday Fish Frys.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is hosting the events throughout the 40-day Lenten season.

Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays during lent to commemorate the sacrifice of Christ.

To find out where the fish frys will be taking place near you, click here