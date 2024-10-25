Arrest warrant issued after man, 80, injured in carjacking at Silver Cross Hospital

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect after an 80-year-old man was hit by his own car during a carjacking outside Silver Cross Hospital Thursday night, New Lenox police said.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. as the victim was being assisted into the passenger seat of his minivan, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 35-year-old Kyle Sears, entered on the driver's side and began driving away, police said.

The victim was partially seated when police said Sears was driving away and they said Sears pushed the victim out of the minivan, causing the victim to be struck by the minivan.

The minivan was later found in Joliet. Police said the victim is being treated for lower body injuries.

A warrant for Sears has been issued for charges of aggravated vehicular hi-jacking, aggravated hi-jacking, vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery. Police said Sears' last known address is Shorewood, but he is believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Lenox police at 815-485-2500.

