Suspect charged after man found stabbed, critically injured at Woodstock gas station: police

A man was found critically injured from a stabbing in Woodstock, Illinois at a Shell gas station at 110 North Eastwood Drive on Monday morning.

A man was found critically injured from a stabbing in Woodstock, Illinois at a Shell gas station at 110 North Eastwood Drive on Monday morning.

A man was found critically injured from a stabbing in Woodstock, Illinois at a Shell gas station at 110 North Eastwood Drive on Monday morning.

A man was found critically injured from a stabbing in Woodstock, Illinois at a Shell gas station at 110 North Eastwood Drive on Monday morning.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a stabbing that happened in the north suburbs on Monday morning, police said on Tuesday.

Woodstock police said officers responded to a call about a man with a stab wound to his chest at the Shell gas station at 110 North Eastwood Drive around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim told officers who had stabbed him before the Woodstock Rescue/Fire District flew him to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford in critical condition, police said.

Officers then took Arthur E. Johnson, 69, into custody.

Police said Johnson has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.

He is detained at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

