Ascension Alexian Brothers hospital in Elk Grove Village to close labor and delivery unit

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospital may be one step closer to closing its labor and delivery unit.

It's just the latest service to be eliminated at the suburban community hospital.

The plan is to close the maternity ward at Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center.

Officials at the hospital, located on Biesterfield Road in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village, say they'll discontinue the 28-bed inpatient obstetrics department and consolidate those services, including deliveries, at their sister hospital, Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center, which is a few miles away in Hoffman Estates.

The hospital's owner, Ascension Illinois, first announced the move July 1.

In a statement, the CEO posted on the hospital's website, saying creations of centers of excellence are becoming best practice, adding in part, "Community hospitals no longer can provide all services to all patients while maintaining the excellent outcomes we, as well as our patients, expect."

The hospital group says it has already transitioned other services, like orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board must approve the move because it's charged with okaying any hospital's request to drop service.

The Elk Grove Village Board is also considering sending a formal objection letter to the state oversight board. Opponents of the plan have until the 29th of this month to request a public hearing before the state panel.

Dr. Virginia Caine, president of the National Medical Association, the oldest and largest organization representing African American physicians, says the closure could not only have an impact especially on Black and brown populations, but worsen already existing health disparities.

"A lot of hospitals sometimes are operating in the margins. So, it's very difficult if you are losing resources in order to provide those services. It makes it difficult to provide high-quality care," Caine said.

Hospital administrators say gynecology and outpatient obstetric care, including diagnostic imaging will continue to be offered at both hospitals.

Emergency deliveries will continue at Ascension Alexian Brothers per federal rules, along with transport to the neonatal intensive care unit at the sister hospital.

Ascension Illinois is not the only hospital owner contemplating a transition.

Earlier this year, several other hospital groups announced closures or reduction in services.

The maternity ward is expected to close on Sept. 30.

Ascension Illinois officials are holding a community forum to talk about the proposed transition. It's scheduled for Saturday at the Elk Grove Village Library.