West Suburban Medical Center temporarily closing obstetric, neonatal units: IDPH

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health says West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park is temporarily closing its obstetric and neonatal units.

The department says it was informed Thursday, and was told the closure is due to a shortage of nurses.

But multiple nurses told ABC7 Chicago that they were sent home by the hospital after being told they were placed on indefinite suspension.

"Even if temporary, this closure is concerning. IDPH will be gathering more information about this action to ensure that the hospital complies with its obligations under the Hospital Licensing Act," IDPH said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.