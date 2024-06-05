Woman charged with DUI in I-290 crash that killed 2 pedestrians, injured 4-year-old boy: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in a deadly Eisenhower Expressway crash that happened early Sunday on Chicago's West Side, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened west of Paulina Avenue on the westbound side of Interstate 290 just after 3 a.m.

ISP said the driver of a white Toyota sedan pulled it onto the right shoulder, with its hazard lights on. Three people got out of the Toyota to change a flat fire.

That's when 21-year-old Ashanti Gates, of Chicago, drove her black Hyundai Sonata into the Toyota and two people, ISP said.

The two victims, 18-year-old Erik C. Cox of Rolling Meadows and 18-year-old Shaelyn M. Sherwood of Hoffman Estates, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The third person from the Toyota was not struck.

A 4-year-old boy was among five people inside the Hyundai. Gates, the child and one other person from the Hyundai were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Gates has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, two counts of Reckless Homicide and Child Endangerment, ISP said on Tuesday.

