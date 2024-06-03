2 people died, 3 injured in Sunday's crash on I-290 near Damen Avenue

Hoffman Estates woman, 18, ID'd as victim killed in I-290 crash, medical examiner says

The teen was killed on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. near Damen Avenue.

The teen was killed on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. near Damen Avenue.

The teen was killed on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. near Damen Avenue.

The teen was killed on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. near Damen Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A north suburban 18-year-old was identified as one of the victims killed in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday.

The crash happened on Sunday around 3:04 a.m. of the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue.

Two cars were involved in the crash, the details surrounding have not been released.

Two people were killed and three were injured in a crash on the city's West Side, Illinois State Police said.

At least one of the two killed was a pedestrian, according to ISP.

Shealyn Sherwood, of Hoffman Estates, was identified as one of the people killed in the crash, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

ISP is investigating the deadly crash. No other details were immediately available.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC MAP | Take a look at LIVE drive times near you