24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

What you need to know before asking for a raise

Jason Knowles Image
ByJason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, December 7, 2024 4:26PM
What you need to know before asking for a raise
Wondering how to ask for a raise? Make sure to consider your timing, be aware of company policies and do your market research, Lending Tree says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick pay raise tip!

Consumer experts at Lending Tree found that 82% of full-time workers who asked for a raise got one!

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

So, what should you know before going into your boss' office?

Well, the first tip is: Timing matters. Don't walk in at 5 p.m. on Friday and expect to get the answer you want.

Also, be aware of company policies if they only offer raises at certain times of the year.

Know your worth: Do your research online and compare your salary, so you can get a meaningful read on how much someone in your position should be making.

Also, track your accomplishments. Take notes and even send yourself emails to track what you have done electronically. This can help you in your pitch for more money!

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW