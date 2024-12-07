What you need to know before asking for a raise

Wondering how to ask for a raise? Make sure to consider your timing, be aware of company policies and do your market research, Lending Tree says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick pay raise tip!

Consumer experts at Lending Tree found that 82% of full-time workers who asked for a raise got one!

So, what should you know before going into your boss' office?

Well, the first tip is: Timing matters. Don't walk in at 5 p.m. on Friday and expect to get the answer you want.

Also, be aware of company policies if they only offer raises at certain times of the year.

Know your worth: Do your research online and compare your salary, so you can get a meaningful read on how much someone in your position should be making.

Also, track your accomplishments. Take notes and even send yourself emails to track what you have done electronically. This can help you in your pitch for more money!

