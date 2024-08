Assyrian Food Festival returns to Morton Grove for 6th year

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The sixth annual Assyrian Food Festival returns August 17 and 18 to the Morton Grove Park District.

The two-day celebration is a rich expression of Assyrian pride and culture, featuring live music, entertainment, exhibitions, and a lot of great ethnic food.

The festival is open on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., located at 6834 West Dempster Street. A two dollar donation is recommended for admission.