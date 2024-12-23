Original Copley Hospital building reopens as Atrevete Café 1888

The cafe and bakery was named Atrevete Cafe 1888, a nod to the year the building was built.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A historic building that used to be a hospital reopened as a café in the west suburbs.

The original Copley Hospital building in Aurora was built in 1888. A city spokesperson said it was the only hospital in Aurora until 1900.

The hospital closed in 1995, and now it will reopen as a café and bakery.

Atrevete Café 1888 is the name of the new business location, nodding to the year the old hospital was built.

In addition to the new bakery, the site also includes residential communities and school district offices.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon on Monday.