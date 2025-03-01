Suspect wanted in at least 4 armed robberies in Auburn Gresham, police say: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about a series of armed robberies in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
CPD shared video with ABC7 of one of the suspects in at least four robberies, which happened at the following times and locations:
Police say in each case, one or two armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks will approach the victim and demand money before running away.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood