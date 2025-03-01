24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Suspect wanted in at least 4 armed robberies in Auburn Gresham, police say: VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 1, 2025 12:34PM
Suspect wanted in 4 armed robberies on South Side, CPD says: VIDEO
The Chicago Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with at least four Auburn Gresham robberies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about a series of armed robberies in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

CPD shared video with ABC7 of one of the suspects in at least four robberies, which happened at the following times and locations:

  • 7800-block of South Honore St. on Jan. 18 at 7:52 a.m.

  • 1800-block of West 78th St. on Jan. 24 at 7:37 p.m.

  • 1600-block of West 79th St. on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

  • 7700-block of South Wood St. on Feb. 22 at 10:02 a.m.

Police say in each case, one or two armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks will approach the victim and demand money before running away.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

