Aurelio's Pizza to close only Chicago location

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 5:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family-owned pizzeria is closing its doors by the end of the week in the South Loop.

After serving slices in Chicago for one decade, Aurelio's Pizza will close its doors at 1212 South Michigan Avenue.

"This decision allows us to focus on new territories and expand our franchise," said Joe Aurelio, CEO and son of the founder.

The pizzeria was founded in 1959 in Homewood, Illinois and began franchising in 1974.

"Your support has meant the world to us, and we look forward to serving you at one of out other Chicagoland locations," Aurelo said.

The South Loop location will close by on May 15.

Last year, the pizzeria closed its Naperville location due to "post-pandemic inflation."

